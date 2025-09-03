Punjab Floods 2025: Randeep Hooda Visits Gurdaspur To Help Victims - Watch Video

Instagram: Global Sikhs Foundation

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the Punjab floods, and some have also donated funds for the victims. But Randeep Hooda recently visited Gurdaspur to help people who are affected due to the floods. The actor has collaborated with the Global Sikhs Foundation to carry out the relief operations.

The pictures and videos of Randeep have gone viral on social media. Netizens are praising the actor for his gesture. A netizen tweeted, "Randeep Hooda visited flood-hit Gurdaspur and joined relief operations earlier today. These are the real celebrities (sic)."

Global Sikh Foundation took to Instagram to share pictures of Randeep. They captioned it as, "PUNJAB FLOOD RELIEF 2025 True to his spirit, @randeephooda has once again stood up for Punjab. 🙏 He is on ground zero with Global Sikhs, extending his support in our ongoing flood relief efforts. Together, we continue to bring hope and help where it’s needed most (sic)."

Bollywood Actors On Punjab Floods

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday tweeted about Punjab Floods. He wrote, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all (sic)."

My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2025

Sonu Sood shared a video on X and revealed that his foundation is also helping people, and his sister, Malvika Sood, is there in Punjab. He tweeted, "We’ve reached some flood-affected areas in Punjab and are working to reach the rest. This is not just help — it's our promise to stand with you, always."

We’ve reached some flood-affected areas in Punjab and are working to reach the rest. This is not just help — it's our promise to stand with you, always. 💛#PunjabFloods #FloodRelief #WeStandWithPunjab #TogetherForPunjab@SoodFoundation @Malvikasood4 pic.twitter.com/VtRvDmVm1e — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2025

Many actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and others have posted about the Punjab floods and have also done their bit for the state.