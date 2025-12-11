 Rajinikanth Turns 75: Tinnu Anand Reveals Unheard Personal Incident About 1988 Shelved Film Shanaakht
Actor Tinnu Anand was supposed to make a film with Rajinikanth called Shanaakht (1988), which got shelved. He reveals why and shares Rajinikanth’s humbleness

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Wanting to uncover unheard stories about Rajinikanth, we reached out to ace actor-director Tinnu Anand to share memories of the superstar, especially regarding the shelved film Shanaakht (1988), which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. Anand revealed a never-before-shared fact:

Tinnu Anand

Tinnu Anand |

“I mean, I just don’t have words enough to praise this man. Yes, I was supposed to do a film with him called Shanaakht (1988), directed by me. He had come down for the Mahurat with Amitabh, Madhavi, and Madhuri Dixit. I shot for five days with Amitabh in RK Studios, and then I went off to see Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi (1988), first day, first show. And then I found out that the story was very similar to mine. Mine was full of action, but the romantic part of the film with Amitabh was the same. So I went to Amitabh and said, ‘What is this? How come the story is the same? And you never told me?’ He said, ‘But yours is action.’ I said, ‘No, but the romantic angle is exactly the same. A man has lost his memory, a girl falls in love with him, but he’s already married; he doesn’t know. I said, it’s the same. I’m not going to make this film.’

I lost a lot of money. But one day, both Rajinikanth Garu and I were shooting for different films at the same studio. He sent word that he’d like to meet me. I said, ‘Don’t tell him to come, I’ll come to his makeup room.’ We met, and he asked me, ‘What happened to that film? You have never come back for dates.’

1988 Shelved Film Shanaakht

1988 Shelved Film Shanaakht |

I had given him a signing amount. I said, ‘I’ve dropped the film, sir.’ He was shocked. He said, ‘Why? How come you spent so much money on your shoot?’ I said, ‘Yes, that’s a loss. But anyway, I can’t carry on losing money on a script which has already been made.’

Then his secretary came later in the evening and asked, ‘Sir, will you be home tonight?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going straight home.’ Around 9 pm, the bell rang, and the secretary said, ‘Mr. Rajinikanth has come. He’d like to meet you.’ Rajinikanth came and said very soberly, ‘You’re not making the film. But I promise you I’ll give you dates on another film. But right now I cannot carry this money. This is like a load on me.’ He asked if it was cash or a check. I said, ‘A check.’ He said, ‘Okay, I’ll write a check and return the money.’ I literally started crying.

Here was a man who stands very tall, with great integrity, love for his profession, and love for the people he works with. This was Mr. Rajinikanth Garu. I always tip my hat, bow my head in front of him. A great man. His stardom exists because of this humbleness. It pays off in the end. And it pays off in a very big way. I love you, Rajini Garu. May you live forever. Cheers.”

