Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: The episode begins with Tulsi asking about Mihir’s whereabouts, while Mihir is shown stopping Noina from attempting suicide. Noina breaks down, saying she cannot bear to see Mihir live with Tulsi.

The private investigator hands Tulsi the evidence, but she replies that she no longer needs it, the truth has already revealed itself. Tulsi then walks toward the room, where she sees Mihir trying to stop Noina from harming herself. Mihir tells Noina he will support her but cannot leave Tulsi. Noina, in tears, insists she cannot live without him, and Mihir promises he won’t abandon her.

As Noina confesses, "I love you," Tulsi overhears their conversation. She also sees the photo given by the investigator, capturing an intimate moment between Mihir and Noina. Shocked, Tulsi connects all the dots, recalling past events. It is then revealed that Noina had paid the investigator, Ranganathan, to expose the photos to Tulsi. Noina feels triumphant now that Tulsi has discovered the truth.

In a dramatic moment, Tulsi leaves the Virani house as "Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain" plays in the background.

Meanwhile, the family searches for both Tulsi and Mihir. Pari and Ranvijay are ready for the wedding, but the ceremony faces delays as no one can find them. Determined, Pari decides to get married without her parents and requests the priest to proceed. She convinces her Chachu to perform the Kanyadan.

During the pheras, Pari recalls her argument with Ranvijay, where she expressed doubts about their future. In the flashback, she remembers seeing her parents leave the house. Ranvijay manipulates her into believing that Tulsi and Mihir are opposing their marriage on purpose. Falling prey to his words, Pari agrees to go ahead with the wedding.

The promo shows Mihir filing a missing report with the police. Later, Hemant is seen questioning whether Noina had something to do with Tulsi and Mihir’s disappearance.