Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik's Reaction To Sachet-Parampara Accusations Of 'False' Claims About Kabir Singh's Bekhayali Song

Amaal Mallik | Instagram

After Bigg Boss 19 came to an end, several controversies have surfaced involving its contestants. Recently, Tanya Mittal’s stylist claimed that she allegedly did not settle the bills for the outfits she wore inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Another controversy involves Amaal Mallik, after music duo Sachet-Parampara called him out for claiming rights over Kabir Singh’s song Bekhayali.

A video of Amaal is now circulating online, showing him being questioned by a reporter about Sachet-Parampara’s allegations. As the reporter attempted to get Amaal’s reaction, his team immediately stepped in, saying, "No, no, no..." Amaal responded with a gentle smile and simply said, "All the best (sic)."

What Is Amaal's Kabir Singh Controversy?

The issue escalated after Amaal stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that Sachet-Parampara had used his track as a reference for the song Bekhayali. According to Amaal, he allegedly shared the tune with the duo through a WhatsApp message. However, in their recently uploaded video, the duo claim they only received a congratulatory message from Aamal. They also shared screenshots of their chats, showing Amaal appreciating their look and song. Sachet-Parampara stated, "Every melody, every arrangement, every lyric was done in those sessions. It is a completely original Sachet–Parampara composition."

Sachet-Parampara further demanded a public apology from Amaal, stating that he was the one who brought the matter into the public eye. They also warned that if he fails to issue a public apology, they will take legal action against the composer.

So far, there has been no official statement from Amaal or his team regarding the matter. To note, Amaal finished in 5th place in the Bigg Boss 19 house.