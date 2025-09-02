Punjab Floods: Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa And Other Actors Extend Their Support To Victims

Instagram: Vicky Kaushal / Diljit Dosanjh / Sonam Bajwa

The floods in Punjab have shocked one and all. The visuals of the state is devastating. However, many Bollywood and Punjabi actors like Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Ammy Virk, and other actors have come forward and extended their support to the flood victims.

Diljit has adopted 10 highly affected villages. His team took to Instagram inform everyone about it. They posted, "Nanak Naam Chardi kala Tere Bhane Sarbat da Bhala Together, We Can Rebuild."

Ammy Virk has adopted 200 houses to support people who have lost everything during the floods. A statement from the actor and his team read, "Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need."

Vicky Kaushal posted on his Instagram story, "Scrolling seeing all that's happening in Punjab and other regions in the north... villages flooded, people suffering. Praying for all those who are affected. Rabb meher bakshe. Kuch Rabb de bande jede pindaach jaa jaa ke madad karde paye aa... onhanu salaam. Figuring and reaching out to do my bit. Affected areas will need long term help. We stand together in this."

Sonam Bajwa shared pictures of Punjab and wrote, "In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. 💔 The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown. I am doing my part to help by donating to organizations actively working on ground as rescue teams, and I humbly urge you to do yours too. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference in someone’s life right now. Let’s come together and stand by Punjab in this crucial time."

Check out the posts of the other celebrities below...

It’s heartbreaking to see the suffering caused by the floods across North. My prayers are with everyone affected. May relief reach the regions at the earliest 🔱 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2025

ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ 🙏

ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਾਰਨ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੋਏ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਮੈਂ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ 🙏



The images coming out of Punjab are heartbreaking.



Offering my prayers and ardaas for my Punjabi brothers, sisters, and our hardworking farmers.



These are testing times, and it’s on all of us to… — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 2, 2025

Feeling heartbroken seeing my Punjab suffering due to floods 💔 My prayers are with all the families affected. We have always stood together in tough times, and I am sure with love and support we will overcome this too. Stay strong, we are with you 🙏 #PunjabFloods — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 2, 2025

I stand with Punjab.

Anyone affected by these devastating floods is not alone. Together, we will help every single person get back on their feet.

If you need any kind of help, please don’t hesitate to message — we will do our best to reach out and support you in any way we can.… pic.twitter.com/QrPM3kkEhC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 1, 2025

Bollywood celebrities always come forward to help people in such situations.