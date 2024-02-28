 Video: Dulquer Salmaan Gets Mobbed By Hundreds Of Fans At Lucky Baskhar Sets In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Dulquer Salmaan Gets Mobbed By Hundreds Of Fans At Lucky Baskhar Sets In Hyderabad

Video: Dulquer Salmaan Gets Mobbed By Hundreds Of Fans At Lucky Baskhar Sets In Hyderabad

Salmaan can be seen all dressed up in his look for the upcoming film, and the crowd went into a tizzy as he waved back at the them

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan was mobbed by a sea of fans on Wednesday morning as he reached the sets of his upcoming film, Lucky Baskhar, in Hyderabad. Several photos and videos from the location have now gone viral on the internet in which his fans can be seen going berserk to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In a video which is now going viral, hundreds of fans, mostly students, can be seen thronging the sets of Lucky Baskhar as Salmaan shot for the film in Koti Women's College in Hyderabad. People can be seen mobbing his car, and the actor had to be escorted out of the vehicle quickly to contain the crowd.

Salmaan can be seen all dressed up in his look for the upcoming film, and the crowd went into a tizzy as he waved back at the them and flashed his charming smile.

The authorities managed to control the crowd and the students were asked to vacate the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Read Also
Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up On Rana Daggubati's Comments On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: It's His Statement
article-image

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan is all set to mark her film debut with Lucky Baskhar. The film, which is being made in the Telugu language, is set to show the journey of a common man and his various triumphs.

Salmaan was last seen in the film King Of Kotha, which was also produced by him.

Read Also
Dulquer Salmaan Extends Wishes To Wife Amaal On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary
article-image

Apart from the south, Salmaan has been a part of several Bollywood films as well, including Karwaan, The Zoya Factor, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Mast Malang Jhoom Resembles RRR's Naatu Naatu

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Mast Malang Jhoom Resembles RRR's Naatu Naatu

Video: Dulquer Salmaan Gets Mobbed By Hundreds Of Fans At Lucky Baskhar Sets In Hyderabad

Video: Dulquer Salmaan Gets Mobbed By Hundreds Of Fans At Lucky Baskhar Sets In Hyderabad

Inside Ananya Panday's 1-BHK Mumbai Home: From Walk-In Closet To Large Balcony

Inside Ananya Panday's 1-BHK Mumbai Home: From Walk-In Closet To Large Balcony

'Inko Bada Problem Hota Hai': Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On Not Being Accepted In Bollywood

'Inko Bada Problem Hota Hai': Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On Not Being Accepted In Bollywood

Actress & Former BJP MP Jaya Prada Goes 'Absconding' Amid Violation Of Code Of Conduct Cases

Actress & Former BJP MP Jaya Prada Goes 'Absconding' Amid Violation Of Code Of Conduct Cases