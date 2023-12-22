Dulquer Salmaan Extends Wishes To Wife Amaal On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Salmaan are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today. To mark this day, actor 'Guns & Gulaabs', penned a sweet wish for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared a series of pictures with his wife. "12 years and counting Am! When we look back at it, seems like a big number. But actually the years have been flying by as we navigate life. Annually it's around this time that I weigh out the year. All the ups, downs, wins and losses. And every year I realise that you've been my rock through everything. No matter what, you remain calm and smiling. Nothing is too big or too small. Nothing is too good or too bad. And that one quality of yours always centers me. Happy Anniversary Baby. Thank for being my calm and my center. My rock and my anchor. Here's to dozens more !!" he wrote.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy Anniversary" One of the users wrote, "Thank you guys for giving the perfect couple goals[?]" Another user commented, "Awww Happy Anniversary [?]" Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011 and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Dulquer was recently seen in the web series 'Guns & Gulaabs' alongside RajKummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah.

Apart from that, his recent theatrical release was 'King of Kotha' which received decent responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to be part of Kamal Haasan-starrer action film 'Thug Life'.

Earlier, the film was tentatively referred to as 'KH234', now it has been titled 'Thug Life'.Taking to Instagram, film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film is touted as a gangster drama.'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Apart from this, Dulquer will be seen in 'Surya 43'.

He recently announced the project on Instagram. He captioned the video, "An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team."'Surya 43' also stars Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.