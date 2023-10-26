Vijay Varma Joins Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan And Nazriya Fahadh For Sudha Kongara's Next

In what is being considered as a huge development and one that can leave fans of all the actors concerned excited and impatient, the final cast of filmmaker Sudha Kongara's next has finally come through.

Some months ago, speculations were rife that the Soorarai Pottru director was keen to cast Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan together for an untitled crime drama.

Couple of weeks later, talks of Nazriya Fahadh being approached as the female lead were also rife on the internet.

In an update shared on Thursday afternoon, Dahaad actor Vijay Varma confirmed his casting in the same film and with that, the final cast and the title of the film were announced by the actors on their respective social media handles.

Taking to his Instagram account, Suriya was more than elated to announce the Purananooru. The working title for which was initially #Suriya43. His update carried a video announcement with the caption that reads, "Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara once again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! So looking forward to working with my brother @dqsalmaan and the talented @nazriyafahadh and the performance champ @itsvijayvarma. Glad 2D Entertainment is producing this special film."

Joining Suriya, Dulquer, Nazriya and Vijay took to their social media accounts to share their excitement about huddling up together for a Purananooru.

Dulquer shares, "An alluring and exciting journey✨ Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team"

Nazriya wrote, "This one is very special! A Sudha Kongara film Can’t wait …..A special something from #Suriya43! Watch out for this one"

Vijay, who makes his debut in South cinema with this project wrote: "Here we go! Happy to be a part of #Suriya43 alongside such talented people. Let’s make it epic."

From the looks of it Purananooru promises to be a rousing political thriller, one that will involve bloodshed and gore. It will be exciting to see a bunch of talented and good-looking actors make a meal out of this premise.

SURIYA AND SUDHA KONGARA AS COLLABORATORS

The last time Suriya and Sudha teamed up together was for the National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which fetched Suriya his National Award as Best Actor. Sudha was awarded the Best Director, lead actress Aparna Balamurali was awarded the Best Actress and G.V Prakash Kumar won the National Award for Best Background Score.

Currently, the film is being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan as the leads, while Suriya and co-producer Jyotika are producing the remake.

