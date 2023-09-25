Vijay Varma On Jaane Jaan: 'When I Read The Script I Felt Like Doing Jaideep Ahlawat's Part'

Vijay Varma On Jaane Jaan: 'When I Read The Script I Felt Like Doing Jaideep Alhawat's Part' |

In Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma is seen playing a sharp police officer, who has got wit and a huge sense of humour. The film brings forward author Keigo Hagashino’s bestselling novel The Devotion Suspect X to life. Besides Vijay, the film that has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. In a freewheeling chat with The Free Press Journal, Vijay talks about his camaraderie with co-actor Jaideep, desires to work in Hollywood and more.

When asked if this is his best phase of your career, he tells, “I think I am in the best phase of my life both personally and professionally.” He further shares his working experience with batchmate Jaideep Alhawat, he shares, “We haven't worked together. We didn't do any scenes together in Chittagong. There is a personal relationship helped us a lot to bring up good performances as we have a close bond in real life.”

Read Also Vijay Varma Gets Angry As Pap Asks Him About Maldives Vacation With Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia...

“When I read the script I felt like doing Jaideep's part. But doing this part in JJ, felt it’s the best-written part for me. I know Jaideep is the best to don this character. I’m a friend and fan of Jaideep so no rivalry at all,” he adds.

Vijay, who has been doing negative characters is now getting to do positive roles. On this, he says, “I am feeling good, as I feared if people would like my performance but they appreciated my work. Audiences want me to do different work and surprise them. So this expectation makes me feel as if I am in seventh heaven. I want to do all kinds of supervillain roles. I want to do comedy roles too. However, I would even like to play a dumb and extremely stupid person. It’s very tough to play a dumb character. It’s one of the toughest roles for an intelligent person to play stupid. A good comedian like Chaplin did that. Jim Carrey is my all-time favourite. I also admire Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp, they play crazy characters.”

Talking about his process on the sets, Vijay reveals,“Both action and reaction are important in the perfect measure. If you are not listening then you are not reacting .It's vice versa. Both have to listen and react. Acting is as much reacting .And reacting requires listening and listening requires silence.”

“It’s to be able to hide your boring life. I work and then in my spare time I play video games. Also, doing these characters’ are far more exciting to perform when I compare them to me in my life. I want to venture into the West. There is no agent yet. But I want to explore the possibilities of the global market.There is something but will only take up when I feel it’s good to be part of any project that’s worthwhile for me,” he shares further when asked on his acting being a fun profession and his aspirations to work in the west.

Vijay is been constantly compared to the late actor Irrfan Khan, he reacts, “I would say that man was probably the finest magician we have ever had. It will belittle him if anybody is compared to him. He was probably way beyond any of us.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)