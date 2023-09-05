Kareena Kapoor Says Saif Ali Khan 'Warned' Her About Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat Ahead Of Jaane Jaan | Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, which stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It is based on the bestselling mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

Earlier today, the trailer of Jaane Jaan was unveiled, and at the trailer launch event, the Jab We Met actress said that her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, 'warned' her about working with Vijay and Jaideep's acting skills.

Saif had told me, 'It’s not like van se make-up laga kar tum set pe jaake dialogue bologi! Please stop this attitude. You are working with Jaideep and Vijay. Be prepared to be on your toes. They are going to be improvising. It won't be a picnic'. So he had warned me. Hence, like a student, I was constantly alert. Saif even said, 'Stop being the backbencher. Aage ke bench mein aake kuch karo'. I was like, Yeah, yeah'!"

The actress added that the two actors intimidated her, as they were quite prepared. Kareena stated that she was constantly watching them. Jaideep is quite prepared and composed. The actress said that she has realised that Vijay is a bit like her. "In the sense that he's laughing and all on the set, But all his takes are different from the others. And it’s also very well thought out," she said.

Kareena concluded by saying that, being in the environment, she was also on her toes and is happy about it, as she believes that an actor should be threatened by other actors on the set. Jaane Jaan is scheduled to release on September 21, 2023.

