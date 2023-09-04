Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police To Get A Sequel, Remake Of Aaranya Kaandam On Cards Too

With Jaane Jaan set to release on September 21, 12th Street Entertainment is ready to take us for another thrilling ride.

Producer Akshai Puri has several successful films to his credit. He produced Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Later, he also bankrolled Bhoot Police, a first-of-its-kind horror-comedy, directed by Pawan Kriplani starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In 2023, he produced 'Gaslight', a psychological thriller starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in its repertoire.

Looking ahead, the production house is thrilled to be working on its next slate of films. Fans of 'Bhoot Police' will be delighted to know that a sequel is in the pipeline. Not much has been revealed about the cast and plot of the sequel yet and a more detailed announcement is expected soon.

Additionally, 12th Street Entertainment is also gearing up for the remake of the 2010 South Indian neo-noir film ‘Aaranya Kaandam.’

The original Bhoot Police released in 2021, and it showed two brothers, played by Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, hunting down ghosts. While it starts off as just another ghost-hunting case for them, things soon go out of hand and they realise tha the case was anything by ordinary.

At present, Puri and his production house is gearing up for the release of Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Said to be based on the novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X', it has been helmed by ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

