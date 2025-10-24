 Nobody Wants This Season 2 On OTT: Kristen Bell & Adam Brody's Popular Series Returns; Here's What To Know
Nobody Wants This Season 2 On OTT: Kristen Bell & Adam Brody's Popular Series Returns; Here's What To Know

Nobody Wants This has finally returned for Season 2 with the same lead cast, Kristen Bell and Rabbi Noah. Audiences were very excited over the unmatched chemistry between agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah Roklov (Adam Brody).

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Nobody Wants This has finally returned for Season 2 with the same lead cast, Kristen Bell and Rabbi Noah. Audiences were very excited over the unmatched chemistry between agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah Roklov (Adam Brody). Now Joanne and Noah are back, fully committed to merging their lives and social circles in this fresh season.

The first season premiered on September 26, 2024, and received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics. The series has received several accolades, with the first season earning three nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nominations for Bell and Brody. Nobody Wants Season 2 is now premiering on Netflix.

About Nobody Wants This Season 2

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Nobody Wants This Season 2 is NOW ON NETFLIX. And the first 60 seconds make for the perfect recap." The series is created by Erin Foster, and Adrian Peng Correia has done the cinematography with Wesley Cardino. Duncan Blickenstaff has composed the music for the series. Erin Foster, Craig DiGregorio, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, and Bruce Eric Kaplan are the showrunners.

Plot overview

Nobody Wants This tells the story of an agnostic sex podcaster and a recently single rabbi who develop feelings for one another, despite their contrasting lifestyles and beliefs. The series examines how their relationship is challenged by family, faith, and their personal identities as they deal with contemporary dating and commitment.

Cast and characters

The series features Kristen Bell as Joanne, a sex and dating podcaster, Adam Brody as Noah Roklov, Justine Lupe as Morgan, Timothy Simons as Sasha Roklov, Jackie Tohn as Esther Roklov, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan Roklov, Tovah Feldshuh as Bina Roklov, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, Emily Arlook as Rebecca, and Sherry Cola as Ashley, among others.

