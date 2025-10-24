OTT Releases This Week: They Call Him OG To Nobody Wants This Season 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | October 24, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Parish is a crime drama series that tells the story of a man who decides to leave the criminal world; however, everything changes when his own son is violently murdered. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Param Sundari is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a young man named Param whose life transforms when he discovers an app called Soulmates. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Nobody Wants This Season 2 is a romcom series that narrates the story of an agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi who fall in love. It is streaming on Netflix
Kurukshetra: Part 2 is an animated series that is based on the Mahabharata and tells the epic tale by focusing on the crucial 18-day war, exploring the struggle through the perspectives of 18 key fighters facing ethical challenges. It is streaming on Netflix
Pitch to Get Rich is a reality show that focuses on fashion entrepreneurs. The show features 14 fashion founders who compete for a share of Rs 30 crore. It is streaming on JioHotstar
They Call Him OG is another film that you will love watching, starring Pawan Kalyan. The film revolves around a former gangster who decides to return to Mumbai after a long absence to confront a rival crime lord, Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi). It is streaming on Netflix
Vash Level 2 is a psychological horror thriller film that revolves around a father who battles with a dark force after his daughter Arya gets possessed. It is streaming on Netflix
