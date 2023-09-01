Sujoy Ghosh On Casting Kareena Kapoor Khan In Jaane Jaan: 'She Called Me...' | Photo Via Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make a foray into the digital world with the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film 'Jaane Jaan'. The film is a screen adaptation of one of Japanese writer Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Sharing how Kareena came on board, Sujoy said, "It felt like the universe was at work because it was such a huge coincidence that led up to Kareena being cast in the film. When I first got the rights to the film, I had told no one about it. It was right then that Kareena called me up, talking about how she wants to be a part of a film like this. What are the odds?"

Read Also Vijay Varma Gets Angry As Pap Asks Him About Maldives Vacation With Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia...

"For me, after having this script for 11 years, having Kareena play the role of Maya made sense instantly; it was a meant-to-be kind of situation. Her passion for the story and her eagerness to deliver the performance with utmost sincerity is what makes the story even more special, the director said in a statement.

The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. On working with both, Sujoy said, "For me, it's extremely important that I see the characters in every actor that is playing the role. With Jaidep and Vijay, they clicked with Naren and Karan immediately. As a director, you should always believe your gut feeling and the right casting is half the job done. Jaideep and Vijay's camaraderie and chemistry has been undeniable; you could see the bond they shared from the get-go. I had no idea they were classmates, but what more can you call this other than destiny?

'Jaane Jaan,' a crime thriller, will be out on Netflix on September 21.