Vijay Varma Gets Angry As Pap Asks Him About Maldives Vacation With Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who is currently dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday (August 31) evening. Tamannaah was also seen exiting the airport as she returned from Maldives vacation earlier today. However, the actors were not spotted together.

Several photos and videos of the actors from the airport are doing the rounds on social media. As Vijay walked towards his car, he was seen interacting with paparazzi. He was all smiles as he posed with them.

However, a comment by a photographer did not go down well with Vijay. "Maldives mein samundar ke maze leke aaye ho," a pap is heard saying in a now-viral video.

The Mirzapur actor looked visibly uncomfortable and annoyed after the comment was made. Vijay was in no mood to ignore it and schooled the pap. He said, "Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte (You cannot talk like this)."

Take a look at the video here:

On August 26, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation together. However, the couple arrived separately.

Tamannaah officially confirmed her relationship with Vijay during one of her interviews and called him her 'happy place'. Vijay also stated later that though he does not want to hide anything from the public, he wants the audience to notice and discuss about his work and not his personal life.

Tamannaah and Vijay reportedly bonded and fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories 2, in which they play a couple. Reports of their affair first went viral after the two were spotted locking lips on a yacht in Goa on New Year's eve.

