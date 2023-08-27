Vijay Varma Reveals He 'Never Wanted To Date An Actress'; Here's How Tamannaah Bhatia's Entry Changed His Life

Vijay Varma - Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia, who set the screen ablaze with their scintillating chemistry in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Lust Stories 2', have unveiled the intimate details of their hidden romance.

The couple, who have been secretly dating for months, are emerging as the newest power couple on the block, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Vijay recently took a candid plunge into his personal life while speaking to Film Companion. He confessed that he disliked dating within the industry at the outset of his career.

HERE'S WHAT CHANGED HIS PERSPECTIVE

However, love, as they say, often strikes in unexpected ways. With Tamannaah's entrance into his life, Vijay's perspective took a 180-degree turn, as he revealed, "I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making."

Tamannaah's influence on Vijay's life goes beyond the realms of mere romantic liaison. The actor acknowledged her profound impact, stating, "Her experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things."

VIJAY VARMA'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While the couple continues to nurture their love, Vijay Varma dazzles the audience with his acting prowess. His recent appearances in 'Kaalkoot' and 'Dahaad' have garnered him acclaim aplenty.

The excitement continues to build as the release of 'Jaane Jaan' (previously Devotion of suspect X) on Netflix alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

