Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Head For A Romantic Vacation Together, Get Spotted At Mumbai Airport (WATCH) | Photo Via Manav Manglani.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are currently the new hot couple in the industry. The two collaborated for the first time together in Lust Stories 2, in Sujoy Ghosh's short titled Sex with Ex, and soon after their chemistry became the talk of the town.

Just a while back, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation together. However, the couple arrived separately. Recently, the couple also attended the actress' crime investigative web series Aakhri Sach's screening in Mumbai.

Read Also Here's What Vijay Varma Has To Say On Getting Attention For His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah officially confirmed her relationship with Vijay during her interaction with Film Companion and called him her happy place,' She said that Vijay is someone with whom she bonds very organically.

"He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, and then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this one problem: We think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself. It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything, like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place," she added.

Talking about Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship, the dating rumour started after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year’s bash in Goa surfaced online.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)