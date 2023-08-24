Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Aakhri Sach Hosts Special Screening: BF Vijay Varma Seen In Attendance

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee and team Aakhri Sach hosted a special screening of their upcoming series. See more pictures ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vijay Varma looked dapper in a purple sweatshirt as he arrived to support his beloved Tamannaah's new OTT outing

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Director Kabir Khan arrived solo

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The radiant Sonam Bajwa kept it simple in black

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Uorfi Javed turned up to the screening in a pink netted dress, clearly resembling a condom

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar pose for a picture

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Quite a sight to see Divyendu in public after a long time

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Pratik Sehejpal makes his debut on the show

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shweta Tiwari is all smiles with her beau Vikaas Kalantri

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Akanksha Puri poses here with Nikhil Nanda

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rithvik Dhanjani arrived in a super casual avatar

Photos by Varinder Chawla

We heart Yuvika Chaudhry's all-black look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Siblings Farah Khan and Sajid Khan arrived together

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ronjini Chakraborty is joined by co-star and friend Ashish Verma

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bhuvan Bam kept it simple in white and denims

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Eijaz Khan walks in with girlfriend Pavithra Punia

Photos by Varinder Chawla

We quite like the olive velvet blazer on Sunil Grover

Photos by Varinder Chawla

