Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Aakhri Sach Hosts Special Screening: BF Vijay Varma Seen In Attendance

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee and team Aakhri Sach hosted a special screening of their upcoming series. See more pictures ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Vijay Varma looked dapper in a purple sweatshirt as he arrived to support his beloved Tamannaah's new OTT outing
Director Kabir Khan arrived solo
The radiant Sonam Bajwa kept it simple in black
Uorfi Javed turned up to the screening in a pink netted dress, clearly resembling a condom
Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar pose for a picture
Quite a sight to see Divyendu in public after a long time
Pratik Sehejpal makes his debut on the show
Shweta Tiwari is all smiles with her beau Vikaas Kalantri
Akanksha Puri poses here with Nikhil Nanda
Rithvik Dhanjani arrived in a super casual avatar
We heart Yuvika Chaudhry's all-black look
Siblings Farah Khan and Sajid Khan arrived together
Ronjini Chakraborty is joined by co-star and friend Ashish Verma
Bhuvan Bam kept it simple in white and denims
Eijaz Khan walks in with girlfriend Pavithra Punia
We quite like the olive velvet blazer on Sunil Grover
