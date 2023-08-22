Pratik Sehajpal On Working With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aakhri Sach: 'She Is Truly Inspirational'

Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal is set to make a striking cameo appearance in the upcoming investigative thriller 'Aakhri Sach'. The rising star's role promises to infuse an unexpected layer of complexity into the gripping narrative.

In 'Aakhri Sach', Pratik Sehajpal essays the role of a character deeply enamoured with Anya, the resolute investigating officer portrayed by the talented Tamannaah Bhatia.

As the story unfurls around a perplexing case that sent shockwaves through society, Pratik's character emerges as a surprise element, seamlessly intertwining with Anya's past.

PRATIK SEHAJPAL SHARES HIS EXPERIENCE WORKING IN THE SERIES

Sehajpal, who last appeared in a TV show 'Naagin 6', expressed his excitement about the opportunity.

Talking to IANS, He revealed, "Being part of 'Aakhri Sach' was a thrilling challenge that I eagerly embraced. Even though it was for a short time, being on set with the beautiful and talented actor Tamannaah Bhatia was truly inspirational for me."

ABOUT THE SERIES

The series, inspired by true events, promises viewers an intense exploration of a single night marred by multiple deaths.

Under the direction of Robbie Grewal and penned by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' sets the stage for a roller-coaster of emotions, with an ensemble cast including Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra.

Mark your calendars for August 25th, when 'Aakhri Sach' will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

