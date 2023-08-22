 Pratik Sehajpal On Working With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aakhri Sach: 'She Is Truly Inspirational'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPratik Sehajpal On Working With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aakhri Sach: 'She Is Truly Inspirational'

Pratik Sehajpal On Working With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aakhri Sach: 'She Is Truly Inspirational'

In 'Aakhri Sach', Pratik Sehajpal essays the role of a character deeply enamoured with Anya, the resolute investigating officer portrayed by the talented Tamannaah Bhatia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
article-image

Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal is set to make a striking cameo appearance in the upcoming investigative thriller 'Aakhri Sach'. The rising star's role promises to infuse an unexpected layer of complexity into the gripping narrative.

In 'Aakhri Sach', Pratik Sehajpal essays the role of a character deeply enamoured with Anya, the resolute investigating officer portrayed by the talented Tamannaah Bhatia.

As the story unfurls around a perplexing case that sent shockwaves through society, Pratik's character emerges as a surprise element, seamlessly intertwining with Anya's past.

Read Also
Friendship Day 2023: Vatsal Sheth, Pratik Sehajpal, Dalljiet Kaur & Others Open Up About Their Bond...
article-image

PRATIK SEHAJPAL SHARES HIS EXPERIENCE WORKING IN THE SERIES

Sehajpal, who last appeared in a TV show 'Naagin 6', expressed his excitement about the opportunity.

Talking to IANS, He revealed, "Being part of 'Aakhri Sach' was a thrilling challenge that I eagerly embraced. Even though it was for a short time, being on set with the beautiful and talented actor Tamannaah Bhatia was truly inspirational for me."

Read Also
What Pratik Sehajpal Says On His collaboration With K-pop Star Aoora
article-image

ABOUT THE SERIES

The series, inspired by true events, promises viewers an intense exploration of a single night marred by multiple deaths.

Under the direction of Robbie Grewal and penned by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' sets the stage for a roller-coaster of emotions, with an ensemble cast including Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra.

Mark your calendars for August 25th, when 'Aakhri Sach' will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Read Also
Himanshu Mishra casting director is all set to bring out Two Celebrities: Pratik Sehajpal and Aditi...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pratik Sehajpal On Working With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aakhri Sach: 'She Is Truly Inspirational'

Pratik Sehajpal On Working With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aakhri Sach: 'She Is Truly Inspirational'

Ananya Panday To Star In Aryan Khan's Debut Series Stardom? Actress Spills Details

Ananya Panday To Star In Aryan Khan's Debut Series Stardom? Actress Spills Details

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Asked Her To Retire From Films After Gadar: Ek Prem...

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Asked Her To Retire From Films After Gadar: Ek Prem...

Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Part Ways From Manager Scooter Braun: Report

Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Part Ways From Manager Scooter Braun: Report

Acid Attack Survivor Pragya Prasun Gets Support From Shah Rukh Khan's Foundation

Acid Attack Survivor Pragya Prasun Gets Support From Shah Rukh Khan's Foundation