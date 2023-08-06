Friendship Day 2023: Vatsal Sheth, Pratik Sehajpal, Dalljiet Kaur & Others Open Up About Their Bond With Friends

As Friendship Day is in India today, celebrities spill the beans exclusively to The Free Press Journal on how they celebrate the day and what the beautiful bond means to them.

Vatsal Sheth

“Now that I am a father, everything revolves around my little son. So I’m not sure what I am going to do that day. For me, friendship is the ultimate because friends are somebody who we choose. It’s very important to have good friends. All my friends are a very, very important part of my life.”

Deepika Singh

“This year, on Friendship Day, I will be visiting Jagannath Temple with my husband Rohit (Raj Goyal) to seek blessings. Both of them, Jagannathji and Rohit, are my best friends. I’m very excited and I think this will be my best Friendship Day ever.”

Read Also Friendship Day 2023: 9 Iconic Bollywood BFFs Who Are Inseparable

Palak Purswani

“This friendship Day I am in Sri Lanka celebrating with my girl gang! We are planning to hit the beach and see the sundowner together. It’s going to be fun and I am excited to enjoy it with my close friends. For me, friendship is being an unpaid therapist for each other. My friends call me ‘yaaron ki yaar’. It’s a blessing, a chosen family. You just gotta find your right tribe and love them hard.”

Pratik Sehajpal

“My plan is to celebrate this day with my mother as she deserves all my time. For me, friendship is an effortless bond that doesn’t have any conditions, and I don’t have many expectations when it comes to any kind of relationship as it’s just being with each other in happy and sad moments. Friendship should be real, without any compulsions, and even if we are talking or meeting after 10 years, the bond should remain the same. Friendship is a bonus in life, and we should enjoy and live it to the fullest.”

Dalljiet Kaur

“Friendship is a relationship by choice and with time you end up with a few of those who were there with you through thick and thin of life. I have been extremely lucky to have had an amazing set of friends. All my friends are very special to me and have always supported me. I am a bit emotional that I am away from them. But I know they are happy for me. I am fortunate to have found a friend not only in my husband but also in my teenage daughter. “

Gulki Joshi

“There is no particular plan for Friendship Day because me and my gang celebrate our love every time we meet. We might just meet and go out and go crazy. Friendship means healing for me. No matter how the day was or what recent stress has taken over, talking about and b*tching about the world with my friends is all the therapy I need!”

Vahbiz Dorabjee

“This friendship day I am working. But in school, we used to do lots of things like tying bands to each other, etc. Friendship Day is important but this time, unfortunately, I have a working day. Also, friendship is very important. They are like your extended family, they are the family you choose for yourself. When you stay away from your family and when you need support, friends add a lot of sunshine to your life. I can’t live without my friends.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)