Friendship Day 2023: Peek into filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn’s special bond

Rohit Shetty had assisted Kuku Kohli and Ajay’s father, Veeru Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn’s debut film. “Rohit and I have known each other since he was green behind the ears and I have seen him grow film after film, after making Zameen. We have had a direct working relationship for two decades and I always felt that he had the potential to do something big. I did Zameen because I felt that he had it in him to do something big and I am so glad that he has proved me right time and again,” says Ajay about Rohit, an assistant director with whom he has worked with in many blockbusters like the Golmaal franchise, Singham, All the Best and others.

“Rohit has a style of his own. He looks at a canvas that is larger than life and he relishes that. He is not someone who will want to make a close knit drama with intimate relationships. But, his visualisation is for the big screen with a large scale production. He is a big filmmaker in that sense. His strength has been action comedy and he is the most successful director in that segment in this country. He keeps getting better with each film and that is something that I love about him,” says Ajay, who has known Rohit for 31 years.

“I have also been directed by him from Zameen and working with him is a dream. It is like a breeze. He makes you feel comfortable. Since he knows how I work and what my strengths and weaknesses are, he can extract better work. We have what is called a mutual understanding of each other’s abilities and respect for the work we have done earlier in our careers,” adds Ajay.

Rohit may have gone on to work with one of Ajay’s competitors — Shah Rukh Khan in films like Chennai Express and later Dilwale, which also featured Ajay’s wife Kajol, but that has never ever disturbed his equation or relationship with Ajay. They are still good friends and Rohit considers Ajay to be as good as his family.

For Rohit, Ajay has been an inspiration on how he has handled his career in recent times.

“It is always difficult when you are directing a film, it gets tougher when you are acting in the same film and it gets tougher when you are producing the film as well. Ajay is someone who is capable of doing all the three, as he has shown time and again and I admire that about him. He has always wanted to be a director and people who have worked with him now swear by his technical prowess,” says Rohit, who lets a secret out.

“Many writers turn directors or become directors after being actors. But Ajay wanted to be a director since childhood. He became an actor first and that had other reasons. However, Ajay nurtured this dream of direction and having spent over three decades with him, I can tell you this with authority. I can tell you that his understanding of cinema, storytelling and technique is amazing. He is not just a good award-winning actor but a good technical hand too. Cinema is changing and Ajay has adapted to the technique so seamlessly,” praises Rohit.

Rohit says that Ajay is there for him whenever the need arises. “There are people like Sanjay Dutt apart from Ajay who have always been there for people they are close to. For me Ajay is the reason why I am here and the fact that I am a director today is all because of him. He has always been there when I have needed him. In fact, he knows in advance when you need him,” smiles Rohit.

The filmmaker never bothers to do paperwork with actors like Ajay. “You do not need agreements and paperwork when you love and trust someone. We only pick up the phone to talk to each other when in doubt,” adds Rohit. He is working as a co-producer with Ajay as well.

“Sometimes you do not know that your friendship has blossomed so much and then you realise, ‘wow it is 30 years’. That is when you realise that the relationship has really blossomed and become a ‘relationship’, so much so that Ajay is like a brother to me and as good as family, if not more,” Rohit signs off.

Read Also World Dance Day: Celebs revealed how dance became a stepping stone in advancing their career

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)