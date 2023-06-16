What Pratik Sehajpal Says On His collaboration With K-pop Star Aoora

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal is all set to collaborate with K-pop star Aoora for a unique musical series project.
Pratik expressed his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting that it is the first time an artist from the Indian entertainment industry is teaming up with a Korean artist for such a distinctive venture.
The opportunity arose when Aoora's team, who shares a close connection with Pratik, proposed the collaboration during Aoora's trip to India.
Language was not a barrier as Aoora had a basic understanding of English, and Pratik revealed that Aoora was amazed and impressed when he saw the first cut of the music video.
Pratik also revealed the rare alignment and instant connection between himself and Aoora, making the collaboration smooth and enjoyable.
They have even discussed future possibilities and ideas for further collaborations.
Pratik told that his move towards music direction does not indicate a lack of opportunities in the TV and acting industry.
While Korean content is gaining popularity worldwide, Pratik believes that both India and Korea have talented artists who create content for diverse audiences.
