10 Years Of BTS: V Revisiting Memories To Jimin’s Heartfelt Letter; How Members’ Surprised ARMY

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
BTS members are celebrating their 10-year musical journey with their loyal fanbase, BTS ARMY.
Jin and J-Hope are unable to participate in the celebrations as they are currently enlisted in the military.
BTS leader RM expressed his gratitude to the fans and reflected on the special bond they share. He talked about the growth and unique connection between BTS and ARMY and it made fans simply go AWW.
Jimin thanked the fans for their unconditional support and encouraged them to find happiness and receive love in return.
Our V aka Kim Taehyung shared behind-the-scenes and unseen visuals of BTS, encapsulating their 10-year journey.
Suga appreciated the reception of their new single, "Take Two," and expressed his love for the fans.
J-Hope, who recently enlisted in the military, surprised fans with a heartfelt note and promises to send greetings during his time away.
South Korea celebrates BTS' 10th anniversary by illuminating Seoul's landmarks in purple, symbolizing their global impact and influence
