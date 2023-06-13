BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, Soloist IU: Extreme Diets By K-pop Idols- Don’t Dare To Try!

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
K-pop idols are not just known for their fabulous singing skills, but also their looks.
They have too keep themselves in shape to look fit and maintain their charming stage presence. Look at sone insane extreme diets this K-pop idols once followed:
BTS Jungkook once revealed of living only on water for 6 days - we would definitely die out of hunger.
Twice’s Momo only ate ice cubes for a week - Insane, right?
EXO’s Xiumin ate only once a day and drank dark coffee
Soloist Somi used to eat only 1-3 bananas during day.
BTS’ Jimin has once restricted himself to only one light meal per day for 10 days
Popular Soloist IU had a really extreme diet in the past. She used to have one one apple for breakfast, a sweet potato for lunch and a protein shake for dinner.
