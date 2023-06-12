BTS' Suga Declares His Love For Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
BTS member Suga recently expressed his desire to perform in India during a live session.
Despite having a large fan following in India, BTS has not announced official tour plans for the country.
Suga thanked DESI ARMY for their constant support to BTS & mentioned that India was considered as a potential tour location but couldn't be arranged due to Covid-19.
Suga also revealed his love for Bollywood films, expressing his interest in visiting India.
Indian BTS fans, known as DESI ARMY, flooded Twitter with exciting comments expressing their joy over Suga's words.
Fans expressed their hopes for Suga's visit to India and share their enthusiasm on social media.
For the unversed,the planned BTS concert in Mumbai for 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic.
Suga recently released his first solo album, "D-Day," and is currently on his first solo tour.
