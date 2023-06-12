TRUTH About Blackpink Jennie’s Rumoured MCU Debut

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
YG Entertainment denies rumors of BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim receiving an offer for a Marvel project.
Reports suggested she would make her MCU debut after her acting break in HBO Original series, The Idol.
YG Entertainment stated that Jennie did not receive an offer for a Marvel project.
Previously, reports claimed she was offered a role in Marvel's Asian superhero team, Team Agents of Atlas.
Jennie recently appeared in The Idol and received mixed reviews for her supporting role.
She is currently busy with the BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour but had to leave a concert in Melbourne due to poor health.
YG Entertainment apologized on Jennie's behalf and assured fans they would support her recovery.
BLINKS are hopeful that Jennie will get a suitable treatment and recover soon.
