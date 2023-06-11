5 Highlights from BTS' V's Solo Fan Meeting

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
BTS member V held his first solo fan meeting in South Korea, specially arranged for his Indonesian BTS ARMY.
V sported a new look with blonde hair, dressed in a blazer and trousers that matched his hair colour.
Fans expressed awe at V's visuals and star power, chanting his name and showing enthusiastic support throughout the event.
Check out 5 big Highlights from his solo fan meeting:-
V shared that he draws inspiration for his solo album from his emotions during tours, as well as from the weather and seasons, particularly winter.
When asked about his most memorable moment with the BTS members, V mentioned a time when they had a fight but quickly shifted to expressing his fondness for them and missing them.
V revealed that his dream of becoming a singer began around the age of 12 and that he loves being on stage.
He expressed his desire to go scuba diving with his best friend, despite having fears about sharks.
He also mentioned his interest in visiting Indonesia, particularly Bali and Batam Island.
V expressed his gratitude to Siminvest for allowing him to connect with Indonesian ARMYs and get closer to them during the fan meeting.
ARMY is gushing over his latest look at the fan meeting and want him to release his album soon.
