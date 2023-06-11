BTS' V Flaunts His Blonde Hair IN WeVerse LIVE Making Fans Go AWW

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
BTS V recently did a Weverse LIVE where her was seen flaunting his pretty blonde hair - his latest look.
Fans were awestruck of his new look but what's more interesting is that he had a cute barter with his hyung Jin on his live chat.
Jin, who posed as a fan, asked him to Say 'I Love ARMY' and also asked him to sing a song.
Taehung, however, told that he just came LIVE to show his face and will go now - just wanted to check on ARMY.
He said that he need to organise some files & then sleep a little as he is tired since he couldn't get a sound sleep. Taehyung mentioned of struggling to handle the affect of different time zones after returning from his fan meeting.
Recently, Taehyung was spotted when he arrived to attend his Sim Invest fan meeting.
ARMY is waiting for him to make a solo debut like other members, Suga and Jimin.
