BTS' V Flaunts His Blonde Hair IN WeVerse LIVE Making Fans Go AWW

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023

BTS V recently did a Weverse LIVE where her was seen flaunting his pretty blonde hair - his latest look.

Instagram

Fans were awestruck of his new look but what's more interesting is that he had a cute barter with his hyung Jin on his live chat.

Instagram

Jin, who posed as a fan, asked him to Say 'I Love ARMY' and also asked him to sing a song.

Instagram

Taehung, however, told that he just came LIVE to show his face and will go now - just wanted to check on ARMY.

Instagram

He said that he need to organise some files & then sleep a little as he is tired since he couldn't get a sound sleep. Taehyung mentioned of struggling to handle the affect of different time zones after returning from his fan meeting.

Instagram

Recently, Taehyung was spotted when he arrived to attend his Sim Invest fan meeting.

Instagram

ARMY is waiting for him to make a solo debut like other members, Suga and Jimin.

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

ARMY Loving BTS' Take Two Except THIS One Thing That Disappointed Them
Find out More