ARMY Loving BTS' Take Two Except THIS One Thing That Disappointed Them

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

BTS recently released special single "Take Two" to commemorate their 10th debut anniversary.

Pinterest

Disappointingly, fans noticed an imbalanced line distribution in the song.

Pinterest

Rappers RM, Suga, and J-Hope received significantly fewer lines compared to the vocalists.

Pinterest

J-Hope, in particular, had the least number of lines, with just 1/6th of Jungkook's lines.

The disparity becomes even more apparent when considering the percentage of lines assigned to each member.

meta-chart.com

This isn't the first time such unequal line distributions have occurred in BTS's songs.

Pinterest

Fans expressed their outrage and disappointment on social media, using the hashtag #FreeJhope to draw attention to the issue.

Pinterest

ARMY now hopes that J-Hope will be more prominently featured in BTS's upcoming 10th anniversary plans.

Pinterest

Fans also eagerly anticipate new music from the group, especially with Jin and J-Hope currently serving in the military.

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

BTS’ Jungkook REVEALS About Jimin & His Fight During Trainee Days
Find out More