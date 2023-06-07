BTS’ Jungkook REVEALS About Jimin & His Fight During Trainee Days

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
BTS members occasionally share intriguing inside stories that pique ARMYs' curiosity, such as Jungkook and Jimin's trainee days fight.
Pinterest & Twitter
Remember, On their seventh-anniversary celebration, BTS had released a video recreating their first "birthday party" and hinted at the fight. Details were not provided, but Jungkook revealed they angrily left the practice room after an argument.
Jimin received calls from Jungkook afterwards, but the latter couldn't recall his exact location.
Eventually, Jungkook returned in a taxi to find Jimin waiting for him in the rain, leading to a heartfelt reconciliation.
During a recent livestream, Jungkook shared a more detailed version of the incident.
He mentioned his harsh speaking during trainee days and his pride getting in the way of accepting fault.
Jungkook aimlessly wandered into an unknown neighborhood, calling Jimin repeatedly. When he finally decided to call, Jimin asked for his location. Jungkook tearfully confessed his uncertainty but took a taxi back, where Jimin was waiting.
When he finally decided to call, Jimin asked for his location.
Jungkook tearfully confessed his uncertainty but took a taxi back, where Jimin was waiting.
The emotional story surprised fans, highlighting the intensity of BTS's early days and their strong bond. Fans eagerly await more revelations in their upcoming memoir, "Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS
Thanks For Reading!