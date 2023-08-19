Here's What Vijay Varma Has To Say On Getting Attention For His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo Via Instagram

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The duo starred together for the first time in Lust Stories 2 in Sujoy Ghosh's short titled Sex with Ex, and chemistry soon became the talk of the town. The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year, and now Vijay recently spoke about the spotlight on his relationship with Tamannaah.

Speaking to Indian Express, the Gully Boy said, "First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice, but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together, and we tend to get a lot of attention." He added that he is not particularly comfortable, but he is just trying to get used to it.

Talking about Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship, the dating rumour first surfaced after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year’s bash in Goa went viral on social media. Later, they were often spotted together as well, which led to the relationship rumours.

On the work front, Vijay has been enjoying the back-to-back success of Kaalkoot, Dahaad, and Lust Stories 2. He also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X in his pipeline, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. Vijay will feature next in Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak and Mirzapur 3.

