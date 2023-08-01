Vijay Varma Says He Was Upset With Rumours Of Tamannaah Bhatia’s ₹2 Cr Diamond Ring: 'My Name Wasn't Linked'

In a recent interview with a YouTuve channel, actor Vijay Varma shared his light-hearted reaction to the news surrounding Tamannaah Bhatia's '₹2 crore diamond ring'.

The media had previously reported that the ring, supposedly gifted to Tamannaah by actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana, was touted as the 'fifth largest in the world'.

However, Vijay Varma playfully debunked the rumors and jokingly expressed disappointment that his name wasn't linked to the so-called extravagant ring.

VIJAY VARMA'S SHOCKING YET INTRIGUING REVELATION

Vijay Varma, who has been dating Tamannaah after meeting on the sets of Lust Stories 2, revealed that he messaged her after the news about the 'fake' diamond ring surfaced.

In his message, he quipped about the absurdity of the reported price and size, saying, "You know that wasn't a diamond ring, but a bottle's cap, right? She was simply joking with the picture, and media houses created fake news about her having a fifth largest diamond 'ring' costing ₹2 crore. I had messaged saying I felt bad that my name wasn't linked to the ring."

VIJAY'S 'WORDS OF APPRECIATION' FOR TAMANNAAH

The actor further praised Tamannaah for her understanding and support in their relationship.

He shared, "I guess she understands what to say on the right time. Sometimes she is gonna give me a reality check, while sometimes she has a word of advice for me. Sometimes she is there with exactly the type of motivation I need. So, she really understands me very well. She knows how to deal (with me). She, being there for me is the biggest feeling I have. It feels like she is constantly there for me. Once you have that, you are never scared."

Tamannaah, known for her grace and candor, had earlier addressed the reports of owning the expensive diamond ring. Taking to Instagram Stories, she clarified that it was a mere bottle opener used during a photo shoot, not an actual diamond ring.

The rumours claimed that Upasana Konidela had gifted the ring to Tamannaah in 2019 as a token of appreciation for her performance in the Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.