Boyfriend Vijay Varma Is Hit By Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Heat Wave' Amid Mumbai Monsoon

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia attended the launch of 'Tu Aa Dilbara', the Hindi version of her chartbuster 'Kaavaalaa' from Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Jailer'. And while she is busy promoting the song and the film, her boyfriend Vijay Varma seems to be busy getting swooned by her looks on social media.

On Thursday, as heavy rains lashed the city, Tamannaah stepped out to launch the song 'Tu Aa Dilbara' in Mumbai and despite the rains, the venue was houseful with everyone eager to catch a glimpse of the actress.

Vijay goes gaga over Tamannaah

Prior to attending the event, Tamannaah took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures of herself, all decked up for the song launch.

In the pictures, she can be seen oozing glamour in a white strappy crop top and a trendy pair of cargo pants. With minimum makeup and her hair styled in loose curls, Tamannaah looked like a total diva in the photos.

"Can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Here’s #TuAaDilbara," she captioned the photos.

And while her comments section flooded with compliments in no time, it was boyfriend Vijay Varma who emerged to be Tamannaah's biggest fan. "Heat wave in monsoon?" he commented under the post, and netizens couldn't help but gush about how cute the two were.

Tamannaah-Vijay's relationship

Tamannaah and Vijay's hush hush relationship was out in the open when a video of the two kissing on a yacht in Goa on New Year's Eve had gone viral on the internet.

The two also shared the screen for the first time in the anthology 'Lust Stories 2' and it was during the shoot that they fell in love. "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star... it's for sure, more personal, it has nothing to do with what they do for a living," the actress had shared, confirming her relationship with Vijay.

Vijay too rubbished reports that their relationship was a 'PR stunt' and stated that he is "madly in love" with Tamannaah. "To me, this is like ending my villain era and getting into the phase of romance," he had quipped.

