Is Tamannaah Bhatia's ₹2 Crore Diamond Ring A Bottle Opener?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for her versatile performances on screen, reportedly owns some of the luxurious things, including a huge diamond ring. In 2019, Ram Charan's entrepreneur-wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, gifted her the ring after completion of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

It was later reported that the diamond ring is the fifth largest one in the world and is worth Rs 2 crore.

Back then, Upasana took to Twitter to share Tamannaah's picture in which she is seen flaunting the diamond ring. The picture has now resurfaced on social media. Amid claims that the ring in worth Rs 2 crore, we came across an old tweet of the Lust Stories 2 actress in which she called the ring a 'bottle opener'. Yes, you read that right!

Reacting to Upasana's tweet, Tamannaah had said, "This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it . Felt awesome to catch up after so long, waiting to see you soon, miss u more."

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories 2 opposite actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma. She is now gearing up for the release of Jailer with Rajinikanth. She has already set internet ablaze with the chartbuster from the film, Kaavaalaa.

Tamannaah also has Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi in the pipeline. The also will also be seen in others projects like Aranmanai 4, Bandra and Vedaa.