Vijay Varma Says He's 'Madly In Love' With Tamannaah Bhatia, Reacts To Trolls Calling Their Affair 'Publicity Stunt'

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have officially made their relationship public, following their collaboration in the segment ‘Sex With Ex’ in Sujoy Ghosh’s Lust Stroies 2 on Netflix..

Tte couple has been endlessly making news with their undeniable off-screen chemistry, as evident in numerous joint interviews.

Putting an end to the speculation surrounding their relationship and dismissing claims of it being a mere 'publicity stunt', Vijay Varma emphasized that their bond extended far beyond that.

HERE'S WHAT THEY SAID

During an interview with a reputed media outlet, Vijay expressed, "I think it's fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I'm happy & madly in love with her. To me, this is like 'ending my villain era and getting into the phase of romance. These words not only confirmed their romantic involvement but also hinted at a newfound joy and transformation in the actor's personal life."

Tamannaah Bhatia, too, spoke candidly about her relationship with Vijay Varma, her co-star in Lust Stories 2. Reflecting on her choice of partner, she stated, "I can't enter any equation where women are supposed to compromise on their most basic feelings."

Sharing her happiness, Tamannaah further added, "He's a wonderful human being & an equal partner. I guess he has many strong women in his life & I feel like that's what it takes. When you respect those strong women, you respect your woman as well. And this is what I think younger generation must learn. We teach sons how to treat women rather than telling women how to behave with men around them."

TAMANNAAH-VIJAY'S DATING RUMOURS

The rumors surrounding Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's relationship have been making headlines for quite some time.

However, in a recent interview with an entertainment news portal Tamannaah finally confirmed their romantic involvement and dismissed the notion that attraction solely stems from working together. She expressed, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star... it's for sure, more personal, it has nothing to do with what they do for a living. I mean, that's not the reason why this would happen."

This statement emphasized the genuine and profound connection that brought them together, transcending their professional collaboration.

HER EXPERIENCE WORKING WITH VIJAY

When questioned about their on-set experience during Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah openly admitted to their romance, affirming that it did indeed change things between them.

Describing Vijay, she fondly shared, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone... He's a person who I care about deeply, and yeah, he's my happy place."