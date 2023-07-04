 Tamannaah Bhatia On Doing Intimate Scenes: 'Men Play Abusive Characters But Become Superstars'
Updated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is all over the news of late, courtesy 'Lust Stories 2'. The actress featured in a never-seen-before avatar in the anthology and it was the first time that she was seen breaking her 'no kiss policy' and kissing her co-star Vijay Varma on screen.

However, she also received hate and backlash from a certain section of the internet and the actress seems to have found the reaction "strange".

article-image

Tamannaah on receiving hate over intimate scenes

In a recent interview, Tamannaah stated that she has been acting and playing glamorous roles in films for several years now, so it was not like she ever had a non-glam image.

"And now all of a sudden it has turned into something. I just found it strange that even in 2023, why does a female actor need to have this definition… Like if she doing intimate scenes, it is a personal attack," she said.

She went on to mention how she has seen so many men play abusive, violent characters on screen and do illegal things in their films, but even then, they become superstars. On the other hand, if a female actor is doing the same thing, then people question her character.

Tamannaah also shared that she is aware of all that is being written about her. "I have read stuff like, ‘Isko kya majboori hai ki ye aise scenes kar rahi hai'. I found that strange because if tomorrow I play a serial killer, will that make me a bad person?” she ased.

article-image

Tamannaah on breaking her no-kiss policy

Tamannaah stated that she can easily do commercial films and deliver one hit after another. However, she felt that she had reached a point where she had to "shake things up".

"I came to a point where I had to grow as an artiste," she said.

Vijay too had earlier shared how Tamannaah told him that he was going to be his first on-screen kiss and how it was a seamless shoot for them.

article-image
