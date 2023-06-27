Tamannaah Bhatia TROLLED For Steamy Kissing Scene With Vijay Varma In Lust Stories 2: 'Shame On You' (Watch)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines ever since the trailer of Lust Stories 2 was officially shared by the makers. Now, just a couple of days before the release of the series, streaming giant Netflix shared a brief glimpse of Tamannaah's intimate scene with co-star and boyfriend Vijay Varma.

Sharing the promo video, Netflix, in collaboration with Tamannaah, wrote on Instagram, "Maa ka, dadi ka, ex ka… sabka pyaar lekar aa rahe hain hum with #LustStories2 Coming to Netflix, on 29th June."

The video gives a glimpse of the steamy and intimate scene between Tamannaah and Vijay. Fans were quite surprised to see the scene considering the actress has stayed away from doing sex scenes on screen in her 18-year career.

Netizens REACT to Tamannaah's steamy scene with Vijay

While a section of the internet was happy to see her sharing the screen space with Vijay for the first time, others brutally trolled the 33-year-old actress and accused her of 'destroying Indian culture'.

"Shame on you mam," a user commented.

"From saying no to kiss scenes to now giving steamy scenes with C grade actors, how things change with time ! Sad indeed," another user commented.

Another comment read, "Tamannaah please return to Kollywood & Tollywood 🥺🥺 . Humble request from a fan."

"Your fan base will decrease," another user wrote.

While a disappointed fan asked, "Why did she change her no kiss policy?", other wrote, "Destroying Indian Culture."

A few days back, Tamannaah had opened up about shooting intimate scenes with Vijay. She said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, "I've never felt so safe around an actor. And that's what's really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety. It's like a jump you're taking, especially in a film like this. He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn't scared to say anything, do anything, emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that's definitely something I love about him.

Tamannaah confirms dating Vijay

It was during a recent interaction that the actress made it official about Vijay and gushed about him.

Tamannaah and Vijay bonded and fell in love on the sets of their upcoming project, 'Lust Stories 2', in which they play a couple. The actress recently called Vijay her "happy place" and it sure did send her fans into a meltdown.

Vijay also stated later that though he does not want to hide anything from the public, he wants the audience to notice and discuss about his work and not his personal life, and that was the reason why the couple did not go all out in the open with their relationship.

Reports of Tamannaah and Vijay dating first went viral after the two were spotted locking lips on a yacht in Goa on New Year's eve.