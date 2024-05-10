Romeo OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Romeo stars Mirnalini Ravi and Vijay Antony in the leading roles. The film was released in theatres on April 11, 2024, along with a Telugu dubbed version under the title Love Guru. It received mixed responses from critics and audiences.

Vijay Antony shared the film's poster on social media and revealed that the film is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Romeo?

The romantic drama is available to watch on Aha, Amazon Prime Video and the local Tamil TV channel Vijay TV.

Plot

The movie follows the life of Mirnalini Ravi, who portrays the role of Leela and Vijay Anthony as Arivazhagan. Mirnalini's ultimate goal is to become an actress; however, her life takes an unexpected turn when her family pressures her into marrying a businessman named Arivazhagan.

Despite his sincere love and efforts to win her heart, Arivazhagan decides to let her go. The question is, will she choose to leave her husband and pursue her dreams, or will Arivazhagan win her heart and they live happily ever after?

Cast

The film features also featuresYogi Babu as Vikram, VTV Ganesh as Arivazhagan's uncle, Ilavarasu plays the role of Arivazhagan's father, Sudha plays the role of Arivazhagan's mother, Thalaivasal Vijay as Leela's father, Sreeja Ravi as Leela's mother, Sha Ra as Leela's friend and Veyilon Muthamizhvanan plays the role of Arivazhagan's friend.

About Romeo

Romeo is directed and written by Vinayak Vaithianathan. Ravi Royster composed the music with Barath Dhanasekar and the film is distributed by A & P Groups, Red Giant Movies and Ayngaran International.