Siddharth Roy OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Siddharth Roy trailer

Siddharth Roy stars Deepak Saroj and Tanvi Negi in the lead roles. Deepak is best known for his childhood appearances in many Telugu films and has also performed in movies like Bhadra, Legend, Pournami, Arya, and more.

Deepak's portrayal of Siddharth Roy was met with acclaim from the audience. However, the film's box office performance didn't quite match up to its rating. Despite receiving a 9.8 per cent rating on IMDB, the film managed to collect only Rs 1.17 crore at the box office.

The Telugu action romantic drama was released on February 23, 2024, and after more than two months, it is available to watch digitally.

Where to watch Siddharth Roy?

Siddharth Roy is currently streaming on Aha, following its successful theatrical run. The film, which was met with overwhelming responses from both critics and audiences, has been compared to the popular films Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Aha shared the film's poster on social media and informed about the film's streaming.

Plot

The story follows Siddharth Roy, a violent man whose life changes when he meets a beautiful girl named Indhumati. She has a significant impact on his life, causing him to fall in love with her and become a more empathetic person. However, tragedy strikes when Siddharth learns that Indhumati has left him, making him wonder why she left him and also if she will ever return to his life.

Cast and production

The action drama features Kalyani Natarajan, Mathew Varghese, Deepak Saroj and Tanvi Negi, among others. It is produced by Pradeep Pudi, Jaya Adapaka and Sudhakar Bonia under Bala Soumithri.

The music is composed by Radhan and the cinematography is done by Shyam K Naidu.

Prawin Pudi did the editing of the film and Ludheer Byreddy and V Yeshasvi, Pradeep Pudi, Jaya Adapak and Sudhakar Boina wrote it.