The Broken News: Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

The Broken News, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sonali Bendre, has garnered a tremendous response with its first season which released on June 10, 2022.

The newsroom drama was a hit and much to the delight of fans, the makers have now renewed it for a second season.

Where to watch The Broken News Season 2?

The drama series is currently streaming on Zee5. The streaming platform has given information regarding the streaming rights of the show and shared posters on social media.

Plot

The series centres around two news channels in India - Josh 24/7 and Aawaz Bharti. It showcases the channels' values and mission to serve the people by providing unbiased news. The trailer features Amina Qureshi, a woman journalist who upholds the ethical standards of journalism by delivering factual news.

However, the head of Josh 24/7, Dipankar Sanyal, is more concerned with TRP ratings and sensational news. The first season portrays the challenges of journalists and how they strive to balance their personal lives with their challenging careers.

In the second season, Amina struggles to mentor Radha, who is new to the media industry and explains why she has chosen journalism and she fights to provide accurate information to the public. Meanwhile, Dipankar Sanyal becomes obsessed with TRP ratings, leading him to commit something he never thought he would do.

Cast and production

The series features Jaideep Ahlawat as Dipankar Sanyal, Sonali Bendre as Ameena Qureshi, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Radha Bhargava and others. The Broken News is based on the acclaimed show, Press, by Mike Barlett.

It is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Jaideep Ahlawat. Sameer Gogate produced the series and Aditya Pushkaran composed the music.