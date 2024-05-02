Panchayat Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jitendra Kumar's Comedy-Drama |

Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. The first season of the show released in 2020 whereas the second season started streaming from May 2022. The makers are all set to release the third season in May 2024.

After the first season's release, Panchayat gained immense popularity and became one of the most demanded web shows.

Release date and platform of Panchayat Season 3

The third season of the series is scheduled to release on May 28, 2024. Panchayat season 3 will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has shared the film poster on social media and revealed the release date.

Plot

The story follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, a young man who aspires to secure a government job after completing his engineering degree. However, he ends up with a low-paying job in a small village called Phulera.

The first season of the series depicts his struggle to survive in a place he never imagined living in while pursuing his dreams. In the second season, Abhishek learns the value of culture, family and friendship and how the country's rural areas contribute to the nation.

In the second season, he also finds the love of his life. The trailer of the upcoming season has been released and it reveals that Abhishek Tripathi will develop a close relationship with Rinki, leading to potential chemistry between the characters.

Cast

The series also features Neena Gupta as Manju Devi Dubey, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Chandan Roy as Vikas, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Faisal Malik as Prahladchand, Biswapati Sarkar as Prateek, Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, among others.

Production

Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Anurag Saikia composed the music and Sameer Saxena has produced the series under The Viral Fever. The cinematography is done by Amitabha Singh and Amit Kulkarni edited it.