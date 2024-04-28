Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's Film

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal's Film |

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a film that showcases the captivating chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was released in theatres on June 2, 2023.

The film garnered three nominations at Filmfare and won the prestigious Award for the Best Lyricist for the track 'Tere Vaaste'.

Where to watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

According to the reports, the film will release on Jio Cinema sometime in May. The 2023 Hindi film received positive response from critics after releasing in cinemas.

Plot

The story follows a romantic couple, Soumya and Kapil. In the trailer, Kapil is shown as a yoga teacher and Soumya as a school teacher. Soumya wishes to live separately from Kapil's family as she desires more personal space with her husband.

She shares this idea with her husband, who loves her deeply and always wants to make her happy, and he agrees to her request. However, things take a different turn when they learn that they have to get a divorce to purchase a new home. Kapil disagrees with this idea, but Soumya insists on getting divorced and marrying again after they buy their new home. Eventually, they separate.

Later, they find out that Kapil's aunt needs to be hospitalised and requires a kidney transplant. After witnessing this, Soumya realises the importance of having a family and decides to abandon the idea of purchasing a new home. The film ends with the couple getting remarried and living happily ever after.

Cast and production

The film's cast includes Sara Ali Khan as Soumya Chawla Dubey, Vicky Kaushal as Kapil Dubey, Sushmita Mukherjee as Roshni Chawla, Inaamulhaq as Ban Das Ishwardas Sahay, Akash Khurana as Ved Prakash Dubey, Sharib Hashmi as inspector Raghuvanshi, Neeraj Sood as Purushottam Mama, Sushmita Mukherjee as Roshini Chawla, with others.

The film was written by Ramiz Ilham Khan and Maitrey Bajpai and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dinesh Vijan under Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The film ran well at the box office and collected around Rs 116 crore.