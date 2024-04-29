Crew OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's Film Online

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew premiered in theatres on March 29, 2024. The Hindi drama was made under Rs 75 crore and earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office and with that, it became the third-highest Hindi-grossing film of 2024.

After its successful theatrical run, the movie is now going to release on OTT in May 2024.

Where to watch Crew?

If reports are to be believed, then the film will drop on Netflix and is slated to release in May 2024. Ektaa Kapoor produced the film with Anil Kapoor, Digvijay Purohit and Rhea Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Plot

The movie depicts the lives of three women who work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines. The trailer reveals that the three friends are vastly different from each other and come from different backgrounds. Geeta, a married woman, is a responsible individual and is the financial backbone of her family, helping her husband and brother. Divya dreams of becoming a pilot but is compelled to work as a flight attendant.

Jasmine, on the other hand, is cynical about love after her parents' divorce and pretends to be someone she's not. However, things take an unexpected turn when the airline they work for goes bankrupt.

As the three friends navigate the challenges caused by the bankruptcy, the story unfolds, revealing the steps they take to secure their jobs and their futures.

All About Crew

The film features Tabu as Geeta Sethi, Kriti Sanon as Divya Rana, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmine, Diljit Dosanjh as a Customs officer, Rajesh Sharma as Pruthviraj Mittal, Kapil Sharma as Arun Sethi, Saswata Chatterjee as Vijay Walia, among others. It is edited by Manan Sagar and Anuj Rakesh Dhawan did the cinematography.