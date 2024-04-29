Heeramandi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Magnum Opus

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha's series |

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marks the web series debut of maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The upcoming show is set to release online in May, 2024.

Release date and platform of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar

The makers of the series announced the release date and platform of the series after the release of the teaser in February 2024. Netflix will premiere the series starting on May 1. The songs of Heeramandi -- Sakal Ban and Tilasmi Bahein -- were released a few days ago.

Bhansali Production shared a trailer of the drama series on X and captioned, "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence ❤️✨Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar ✨#Heeramandi Trailer Out Now!"

Plot

The series is set during India's Independence and follows the story of a courtesan living in a red-light area. In a society dominated by men, women face many struggles and the series sheds light on their lives and challenges, especially from the perspective of the tawaif, detailing the crises they experienced during the freedom movement and how they united to fight for their land.

Cast

The drama features Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydariu as Bibbojaan, Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb, Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda, Richa Chadha as Lajjo with that the series also stars Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed, Vaishnavi Ganatra as Young Waheeda, Nasirr Khan as Choudhry, Shruti Sharma, Indresh Malik as Ustaad, Jason Shah, Farida Jalal, Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar are among other prominent roles.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The series is created and edited by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is produced under Bhansali Productions and the cinematography is done by Sudeep Chatterjee, Ragul Dharuman, Huenstang Mohpatra and Mahesh Limaye while Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor composed the music.