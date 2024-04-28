Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Malayalam Blockbuster

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Manjummel Boys features Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on February 22, 2024 and had a runtime of 135 minutes. The film emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office and collected Rs 236 crore.

Manjummel Boys was made under a modest budget of just Rs 20 crore. Despite this, the film conquered the domestic box office and performed well overseas, earning the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film internationally.

When and where to watch Manjummel Boys

Disney + Hotstar has already acquired the streaming rights to the film, and it will release on the platform on May 5, 2024.

Plot

The story revolves around a group of friends from Kochi who decide to explore nature during their Onam vacation. However, things take a dark turn when they venture into the Guna Caves. While enjoying their trip in the dense forest, one of their friends, Subash, falls into a deep and dark hole.

The film depicts their struggle to rescue their friend as they try to get him out but are unable to do so. They desperately need help, but there's no one around to assist them in the forest. Will they be able to get help and save their friend, or will Subhash be left helpless? This is the question that the film aims to answer.

Cast of Manjummel Boys

The film's characters includes Soubin Shahir as Siju David, Balu Varghese as Sixon, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Ganapathi as Krishnakumar, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Lal Jr as Siju, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Shebin Benson as Mejo, Vishnu Reghu as Jinson, Vijay Muthu as Sub-inspector, Mni as Forest range officer and Karthika Vellathery as Bride, among others.

About Manjummel Boys

The film is produced by Soubin Shahir, Shawn Antony and Babu Varghese under Parava Films. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam and Vivek Harshan did the editing. While, the cinematgraphy is done by Shyju Khalid and Sree Gokulam Movies distributed it.