DeAr OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

The Tamil film DeAr stars Aishwarya Rajesh and GV Prakash Kumar in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on April 11, 2024 and received mixed responses from both audience and critics. It is currently streaming digitally.

Where to watch DeAr?

The makers shared a poster of the film on social media and said that the romantic drama is currently available on Netflix.

Plot of DeAr

The movie is an intriguing combination of humour, romance and intense emotions, which makes it a great watch. The story revolves around a married couple that struggles to keep the relationship intact.

The husband develops insomnia due to his wife's loud snoring, which he compares to a lion's roar. The film aims to showcase the challenges married couples face in India as they try to save their marriage.

Cast

Apart from GV Prakash and Aishwarya Rajesh, the cast of the family drama includes many actors such as Geetha Kailasam, Ilavarasu, Abdool Lee, Rohini, Nandhini, Kaali Venkat and Thalaivasal Vijay in significant roles.

Production of DeAr

DeAr is directed and written by Anand Ravichandran. It is produced by G Pruthvi Raj, Varun Tripuraneni and Abhishek Ramisetty. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and Jagadeesh did the cinematography with Sundaramurthy.

Kripakaran and Rukesh did the editing, while Ramesh Vijayan, Hari Prasad, Raghav Ramesh and Valliyaparambil Sebastian handled the technical part. According to the reports, DeAr failed to perform well at the box office and collected only Rs 75 lakh worldwide.

About Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh is a Telugu actress who started her career in the film industry with Avargalum Ivargalum in 2011. She has done popular films like World Famous Lover, Kousalya Krishnamurthy, Republic, etc. She also received awards like the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Kaaka Muttai.