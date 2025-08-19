Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence Mannat; Here's What Happened Next

In a bizarre yet amusing stunt, a content creator attempted to sneak into Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence Mannat by disguising himself as a delivery boy. The influencer, Shubham Prajapat, whose user name on Instagram is Madcap Alive, shared a video of the act, narrating his experience as he tried to test whether "online food can be delivered in Mannat."

"Let's see if online food can be delivered in Shah Rukh Khan's house. Because it's not easy to enter his house. The main gate of the house was open in front of me, but I couldn't go inside from there. So I ordered two cold coffees for Shah Rukh sir and myself and put the name Shah Rukh Khan. Then the order came in just 5 minutes," he said in the video.

The creator revealed that he placed the order via Blinkit, and later a Zomato delivery executive was seen turning up on a bike. The influencer approached Mannat's security guard with the parcel in hand. However, the guard at the main entrance redirected him to the back gate.

"I was shocked to hear what he said, 'Go through the back gate'. Yes, yes. Go through the back gate. I mean, I can go inside the house from the back secret gate, not the main gate. Then I reached that gate as a fake delivery boy," he explained.

The video further shows his interaction with another guard. "Someone has ordered for Shah Rukh Khan," he told the security. On being asked to call the person who placed the order, the influencer responded that the call wasn't being answered. To this, the guard quipped, "Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne," implying that if Shah Rukh himself were to call, the coffee vendor would dance with joy.

Netizens react to the video

Firmly suspecting a prank by fans waiting outside Mannat, the guard denied entry, leaving netizens in splits over his witty response.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments section, "Woh ek phone karega Pura coffee wala nachega 😂 that's the power of SRK."

Another commented, "Security guard ne puri video ka limelight le lia… pura coffee wala nachega 😂😂"

"Unemployment at peak," a user criticised the video and the content creator.

"Bhai tu uske Mannat ke paas itne der rah liya yahi Coffee hai," read another user.

Here's how others reacted:

The video, shared on August 18, has since gone viral. However, it may not be recent, as Shah Rukh and his family members have temporarily moved out of Mannat, which is currently under renovation.

The superstar has rented two lavish duplex apartments close to his palatial house, in Pali Hill, for an annual rent of a whopping Rs 2.90 crore. The properties have been given to him on lease by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and his sister, Deepshika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen with his daughter Suhana Khan in King. His son, Aryan Khan, is also all set to make his directorial debut with the Netflix show Ba****ads of Bollywood.