Karan Johar CONFIRMS Cameo In Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood After Shah Rukh Khan, Pens Emotional Note: 'From Holding You To...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Recently, the first-look video of the show was released, introducing the lead actors, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba. The teaser received widespread praise, with netizens expressing excitement. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of Shah Rukh and his family, has confirmed his cameo in Aryan’s show.

Karan Johar Confirms Cameo In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

On Monday (August 18), Karan commented on Netflix’s post featuring baby Aryan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he appeared as the younger version of his father’s character. Getting emotional, Johar responded by writing, "Aryan! From holding you in my arms to being directed by you…. My heart is full."

Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Aryan Khan's Show

On Sunday, SRK returned to his popular #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) after a long break, where he interacted with fans. When a fan asked if he would make a cameo in Aryan’s project, Shah Rukh responded, "Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan's series. They've been very gracious and loving toward him. Main toh hun hi... Haq se!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shah Rukh Khan's Review On The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

When a user asked about The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Shah Rukh responded, "It’s very good. You all see and decide..but it’s very entertaining….and wacky and emotional. Honest Review!"

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is set to release on Netflix this year, but a release date has not been announced.

The series is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and features a star-studded cast.