 Karan Johar CONFIRMS Cameo In Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood After Shah Rukh Khan, Pens Emotional Note: 'From Holding You To...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar CONFIRMS Cameo In Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood After Shah Rukh Khan, Pens Emotional Note: 'From Holding You To...'

Karan Johar CONFIRMS Cameo In Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood After Shah Rukh Khan, Pens Emotional Note: 'From Holding You To...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed his cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show’s first-look video, featuring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, earned widespread praise from netizens. Getting emotional on Netflix's post of baby Aryan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Johar wrote, "Aryan! From holding you in my arms to being directed by you… My heart is full."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Recently, the first-look video of the show was released, introducing the lead actors, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba. The teaser received widespread praise, with netizens expressing excitement. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of Shah Rukh and his family, has confirmed his cameo in Aryan’s show.

Karan Johar Confirms Cameo In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

On Monday (August 18), Karan commented on Netflix’s post featuring baby Aryan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he appeared as the younger version of his father’s character. Getting emotional, Johar responded by writing, "Aryan! From holding you in my arms to being directed by you…. My heart is full."

Read Also
'Ghar Mein Competition...': Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To X User Asking About Son Aryan Khan's Acting...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Aryan Khan's Show

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport

On Sunday, SRK returned to his popular #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) after a long break, where he interacted with fans. When a fan asked if he would make a cameo in Aryan’s project, Shah Rukh responded, "Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan's series. They've been very gracious and loving toward him. Main toh hun hi... Haq se!"

Read Also
'I'm Just A Bloody Star': Shah Rukh Khan Says He's 'Naam Ka Producer' Of Son Aryan Khan's Debut...
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan's Review On The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

When a user asked about The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Shah Rukh responded, "It’s very good. You all see and decide..but it’s very entertaining….and wacky and emotional. Honest Review!"

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is set to release on Netflix this year, but a release date has not been announced.

The series is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and features a star-studded cast.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay