 Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over Profile's Authenticity
Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

Actor Karan Kundrra has once again found himself at the center of social media chatter after netizens spotted what appeared to be his profile on the dating app Bumble. Several users shared screenshots of his alleged profile across social media platforms, causing it to go viral within hours.

The viral screenshot shows Karan dressed casually in a beige t-shirt paired with jeans. His age is also displayed as 40. This immediately caught the attention of fans, as the actor is currently in a steady relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant.

Interestingly, Karan was previously associated with Bumble as its brand ambassador during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

article-image

This past association has further fueled the speculation, with some wondering if the appearance of his profile is connected to that campaign or if it is indeed a recent activity. It is also not known whether the profile is new or old.

After the screenshots surfaced on Reddit, many users questioned how Karan could be on a dating app while committed to Tejasswi, others dismissed the claims outright, suggesting the images were manipulated.

One Reddit user wrote that the photo looked "clearly edited," while another claimed the profile seemed "fake."

So far, Karan has not commented on the matter. Given his and Tejasswi's popularity and massive fan following, the alleged dating app profile has become a talking point across social media, with many awaiting clarification.

"Idk if this legit but the profile says Photo Verified.. 🤭 Isn’t he dating Tejassawi?" asked a social media user.

"Yar bumble ka verification useless h. Most probably a fake profile," commented another user.

"It’s fake most probably because their verification process is flawed," another user wrote.

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been in a relationship since 2021. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, fell in love, and have often made headlines for their PDA.

