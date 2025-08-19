Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 19, 2025
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez marked her 40th birthday in Mykonos, celebrating in style with her girl gang
Photo Via Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez, who made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009, wowed fans with her latest photos on social media, leaving them breathless
Jacqueline looked breathtaking in a tiger-print maxi dress, proving once again why she’s a style icon
Jacqueline Fernandez showed off her flawless curves in a maxi dress as she posed with the breathtaking Mykonos sunset behind her
Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Leo girl"
Jacqueline Fernandez kept her hair neatly tied in a sleek bun while opting for a radiant, skin-like makeup finish
On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Housefull 5
Jacqueline’s girl gang for her birthday vacation included actress Anusha Dandekar, photographer Sasha Jairam, along with several others